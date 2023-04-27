Sanctions have nothing to do with what I do — Roshal

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. President of Russia’s Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, President of the National Medical Chamber Leonid Roshal believes that Western sanctions have nothing to do with his personality and activities.

Earlier, the European Union and Ukraine imposed sanctions against Roshal.

"It has nothing to do with me, my personality, with what I did and do," he said in an interview with TASS.

"What has been done is ridiculous. I have already said somewhere and I can reiterate that I want to thank (Ukrainian President - TASS) Vladimir Zelensky for wishing me to live another ten years as he has imposed sanctions against me for ten years, meaning I’m 90 now and I have to live to be a hundred. Well, I will try to do it," Roshal said.