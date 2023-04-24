Zelensky to stage counteroffensive once Russian forces take Artyomovsk — Wagner founder

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is likely to stage an offensive immediately after Russian forces take control of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday.

"As soon as we take Bakhmut, as soon as we drive the last [Ukrainian] soldier out of [town], or kill him within the Bakhmut city limits, Ukraine’s offensive will begin on this very day. I am using the words 'on this very day' figuratively, as it may begin several days or a week after that. But quite shortly after because a large number of Ukrainian troops will be available," his press service quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

"Moreover, as soon as Bakhmut is taken, Zelensky will need a great victory. And he will launch this counteroffensive for this purpose. Why hasn’t it kicked off before today? First, because of the rains, when absolutely every vehicle is bogged down [in the muddy fields] and only roads are passable. Even pickup trucks are bogged down, never mind tanks. The second factor is May 9, [Victory Day in Russia]" he added.

Located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Artyomovsk used to be a major transport and logistics hub for Ukrainian troops in Donbass. Fierce fighting for control of the city is underway. On April 18, the adviser to the DPR’s acting head, Yan Gagin, told TASS that nearly 90% of the city was controlled by Russian forces.