Russia, Venezuela to boost cooperation on projects in oil, gas production — Lavrov

CARACAS, April 19. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela will bolster cooperation in oil production and the development of gas facilities as well as on other multiple projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday following talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Ivan Gil Pinto.

"We have multiple projects planned in the sphere of oil production, the development of gas fields, in agriculture, medicine and pharmaceuticals, communications, space, and in the sphere of new technologies," the top Russian diplomat said.

"In all those areas, we will enhance volumes and pace of cooperation, and will keep actively using the existing mechanisms for the purpose, including a high-level intergovernmental commission," he continued.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia and Venezuela had agreed on practical measures to expand cooperation in trade and investment and to intensify ties among business circles with regard to present-day circumstances. The sides are also set to expedite the adoption of a wide range of intergovernmental agreements, and have outlined additional goals for cultural and humanitarian ties.

"Very intense cultural exchanges, which are very popular among our citizens, are being carried out," he said.