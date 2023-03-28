Serbian leader admits he is 'very afraid' about current situation in the world

BELGRADE, March 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that he was ‘very afraid’ about what is going on in the world.

"I am not much of an optimist, I am a small leader of a small country. There are many leaders from big countries in Europe who know better about everything," Vucic said at a joint news conference with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. "I fear that the consequences of this will be far worse than what we have seen so far," he stressed.

"But I am a small man from a small country, and I believe that the giants from other countries know better and can solve things. As for our little Serbian ship, we will steer it with a firm hand to preserve peace and stability," Vucic stressed.

In February, Vucic opined that the conflict in Ukraine would only worsen over the next five to six months, eventually spiraling out of control. The president believes that after the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine, a decision to supply F-16 fighter jets will follow.

On March 17, the Slovak government approved the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said. At the same time, it was stressed that the fighters were transferred for defense purposes, not for attacking. The country’s Defense Ministry announced that for the shipment of MiG-29 to Kiev, Slovakia expects to be paid back by the European Union in the amount of $900 million. Earlier, Polish authorities also said they were planning to supply MiG-29 to Ukraine.