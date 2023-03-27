Russia saved US from disintegration twice, unreasonable to do it now — security official

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia saved the US from disintegration at least twice in history, but it would not be reasonable to help the US preserve its integrity this time, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"[Russia] save the US itself at least twice - during the War of Independence and the Civil War. But I believe that it would be unreasonable to help the US preserve its own integrity this time," Patrushev said.

The Security Council Secretary underscored that the Russian centuries-old culture is based on spirituality, compassion and mercy.

"Russia is a historic protector of sovereignty and statehood of all nations that asked Russia for assistance," he noted.