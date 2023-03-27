Senior diplomat doubts West can disrupt arrangements for Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to hamper the work Moscow has been conducting toward holding the 2nd Russia-Africa summit, but they are unlikely to succeed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Monday.

"The plans have not changed, they (the West - TASS) have been trying to disrupt our work and dissuade [African nations from taking part], but I think they will hardly succeed in doing so," said Bogdanov, who is also Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa.

The 2nd Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 26-29. The debut summit was held in Sochi in October 22-24, 2019. The event’s motto was "For Peace, Security and Development."