MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The US is the world leader in the number of unleashed wars and violations of other countries' sovereignty, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Proclaiming democratic slogans left and right, Washington has long been a leader in violating state sovereignty, in the number of unleashed wars and conflicts, in the gross and illegal hunting of citizens of other countries," he said.

Patrushev also noted that corporations form foreign policy, seek to maintain international supremacy, and create hotspots of tension around the world in exchange for billions of dollars in profits from various contracts, the imaginary transparency of which they control.

"If the US truly decides to move towards democracy and stop humiliating its allies - vassals, we would only welcome this," he concluded.