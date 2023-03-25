Senior MP proposes ban on ICC activity in Russia, penalty for any assistance to it

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower parliament house, Vyacheslav Volodin proposed on Saturday drafting amendments banning any activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Russia and envisaging a penalty for any assistance to the organization.

"It is necessary to develop amendments banning any ICC activity on our soil and envisage penalties for any assistance or support to the ICC," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, the senior Russian lawmaker proposed work toward concluding bilateral agreements with friendly countries under which they should agree to mutually refrain from any cooperation with or assistance to the ICC.

"The Russian supreme commander-in-chief should also have the right to take any action to protect our citizens from decisions made by international organizations that contradict Russian constitutional norms," he added.

Volodin cited a law adopted by the United States in 2002 to protect US military personnel against criminal prosecution by the ICC. Moreover, the act allows Washington to order US military action to rescue American servicemen, officials or politicians from custody, the Duma speaker noted, recalling that ICC judgments are not executed in Russia.