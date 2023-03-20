West engages in ‘raiding’ trying to undermine agreements of Moscow, Baku, Yerevan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Western countries engage in "diplomatic raiding" when they try to take over the trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and try to impose their supervision on the entire work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan Monday.

"As for Russia’s mediation efforts and your question whether these efforts are being discredited by the Azerbaijani side, I can once against return to the trilateral agreements: it is the US, the EU and NATO who not only want, but openly state their intent to discredit the Russian Federation. All in all, they engage in what I would characterize as diplomatic raiding, when they try to take over the trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and try to impose their supervision on this entire work," he said.

Lavrov noted that the West directly undermines the key principles of these documents, which imply Russia’s active participation in resolving issues of unblocking transport and economic ties, delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in aiding the sides in signing a peace treaty."

Lavrov also noted that he achieved understanding with his Armenian counterpart on how to return the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh back to a normal track.

"Today, my colleague Ararat Samvelovich Mirzoyan and I, we had our conversation not by piling up complaints to one side or another, be it the West or otherwise, but we honestly viewed the current situation. The situation exists objectively, and it is far for meeting all goals, set in the trilateral agreements. And today, we discussed how the situation could be brought back on normal working track. I believe, we have achieved a certain understanding today," the Foreign Minister noted.