West seeks to drive wedge between Russia, Armenia, undermine regional situation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Moscow sees obvious attempts of the West to drive a wedge between Russia and Armenia and to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan Monday.

"We talked about concerning trends in the situation in South Caucasus. We see obvious attempts by the West to drive a wedge between Russia and Armenia - let’s call things by their names - to undermine the regional security structure," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, he noted, the West "is concerned not over the interests over the countries located here [in the region - TASS], but over its own selfish geopolitical interests."

"I am certain that such attempts are doomed to fail," the Foreign Minister underscored.