Russia pledges to oppose attempts to distort international law

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Moscow will continue its fight against attempts by some countries to distort international law, deviate from the UN Charter and interfere in others’ internal affairs, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Friday.

Addressing a board meeting of the Russian Justice Ministry, he said, "Russia will continue pushing for a multipolar world order and doing its best to ensure the functioning of the system of international law, prevent any distortion of its generally accepted norms or any revision of the UN Charter." "And, of course, we will discourage the practice of interfering in other countries’ internal affairs," Medvedev assured.

The official highlighted the role the Justice Ministry had been playing in this process, underlining its crackdown on non-profit organizations.