With Russia’s support Syria achieves success in struggle with terrorism — Putin

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that thanks to joint efforts by Russia and Syria significant success has been achieved in the fight against international terrorism.

"We stay in touch and our relations are developing. Thanks to our joint efforts and the decisive contribution of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, significant results have been achieved in the fight against international terrorism," Putin said, while receiving Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The Russian leader stressed that the achieved results provided "an opportunity for stabilizing the socio-economic and domestic political situation."

Putin expressed regret that the Syrian people were "faced another very serious problem, a catastrophe, the effects of an earthquake."

"This, of course, aggravates the situation. But we, like real friends, are trying to support you," he told Assad.

The Russian leader recalled that after the disaster, Russian Emergencies Ministry units worked in Syria. He added the Russian military contingent in Syria was also contributing to the fight against the consequences of the disaster.

On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Construction and Utilities Irek Faizullin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov and Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov took part in the talks.