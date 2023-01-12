Putin appoints Rinat Alyautdinov as new Russian envoy to UNESCO

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Rinat Alyautdinov as Russia's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, according to the decree published on the official website of legal information on Thursday.

Previously, Alyautdinov headed the Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

By another decree, the president dismissed Alexander Kuznetsov from his post of the Permanent Representative to UNESCO, which he had held since 2016.