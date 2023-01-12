DPR militia reports over 120 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 120 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Thursday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 120 personnel," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, DPR people’s militia forces destroyed two Ukrainian T-72M1 tanks, two 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and 12 armored and motor vehicles, the press office reported.