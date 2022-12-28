Kiev says 300,000 of its residents remain without power

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. More than 300,000 Kiev residents do not have electrical power and some buildings lack heat and water, First Deputy Head of the City Administration Nikolay Povoroznik said on Wednesday.

"Recently, we managed to stabilize the situation with electrical energy in the city. However, as of today, emergency power shutdowns are still underway in various districts in the capital. For instance, on the morning of December 28, over 300,000 consumers in Kiev did not have electricity," the Klymenko Time news outlet quoted him as saying.

Additionally, according to the official, those districts that lack electrical power also do not have heat or water supplies. "Above all, this involves high-rise buildings where water is supplied with pumps. This also concerns some boiler facilities in the city which we haven’t yet outfitted with generators," he explained.

Earlier, the Zelensky regime said that 50% of the country’s energy infrastructure had been destroyed. On December 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal admitted that restrictions on energy consumption in the country would be in place for the entire winter because all heating and hydroelectric stations as well as 40% of high-voltage network facilities were damaged to various degrees.