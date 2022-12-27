Lavrov unveils upbeat prospects once Europe sobers up from its Russophobic frenzy

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that if and when Europe becomes sober again and shakes off its Russophobia, there will be politicians who understand the benefits of an equal partnership with Russia, and what’s more, Moscow would not cause any trouble.

"If and when Europe sobers up from its current Russophobic frenzy, and if normal nationally-oriented politicians appear who understand the advantages of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, then I assure you, there will be no problems from us," Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"So far we’ve got what we’ve got. We are realists. We will continue working with those few Europeans that value their friendship with Russia," the top diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov also added that Russia would not cooperate with Russophobes.