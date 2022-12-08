US determined to fuel hostilities in Ukraine until at least end of 2025 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Open data concerning US arms contracts indicate that Washington intends to fuel hostilities in Ukraine until at least the end of 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Washington plans to fuel hostilities in Ukraine until at least the end of 2025. This is their plan, based on the documents that they do not hide from anyone," Zakharova stressed.

The Biden administration intends to persuade Congress to include additional support for Kiev in the amount of $37 billion in the 2023 budget, "the lion's share of which will go to the Ukrainian military," she pointed out. "The $1.2 billion three-year contracts between the US authorities and Raytheon for the purchase of NASAMS air defense systems for Kiev, signed at the end of November this year, fit in with the same logic."

"The United States controls Ukraine and considers it as a tool for attaining its own geopolitical aims in the confrontation with Russia and, of course, for its financial fraud. Even the US media itself finds this temptation irresistible, of savoring the details of this endless corruption marathon that goes through the White House to Kiev and back to the White House, and so on," Zakharova concluded.