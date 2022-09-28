IInternational referendum observers slam Western intimidation as unacceptable

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Western attempts to intimidate and put pressure on international observers are unacceptable, the declaration of international observers at the referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, which was made public on Wednesday at the press conference in Moscow, said.

"We consider unacceptable the attempts of pressure and intimidation aimed at international observers by individual foreign governments and EU state bodies as contrary to the fundamental principles of democracy, protection of individual rights and freedoms and the rule of law," the declaration read out loud by Italian observer Vito Grittani said.

It is noted that international observers in the referendums in the DPR, the LPR, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions had access to all information. "International observers monitored the voting process for five days, they had the opportunity to freely receive information, ask questions to the organizers and participants of the referendums, public observers, get acquainted with the documents and materials, including the procedure of registration of voters, issue of ballots, observance of secrecy of voting and exclusion of multiple voting, ensuring the safety of ballots", the document said.

On September 23-27, the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region, held referendums to join Russia. In all of these regions, the overwhelming majority of voters favored becoming part of the Russian Federation.