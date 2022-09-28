LPR officer specifies number of casualties in Tuesday’s attack on Bryanka

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Tuesday’s attack by Ukrainian forces on Bryanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic left four people killed and two more wounded, local People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko reported.

"I have to update the report on Bryanka. Unfortunately, four people were killed and another two wounded there," he told Channel One television on Wednesday.

According to Marochko, the injured people, a woman born in 1982 and a man born in 1983, have been hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity. The casualties were employees of a local gas utility, whose office was hit, he specified.

The LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center dealing with Ukrainian war crimes reported on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops had fired 12 rockets from HIMARS systems on Bryanka in the early evening attack yesterday.