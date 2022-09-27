Putin instructs government to ensure Russia’s food security

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to ensure the country's food security in the current conditions, when the West is provoking a food crisis in the world. He was speaking at a meeting on the progress seasonal field work.

"The West is provoking a global food crisis. In such conditions, as part of our strategy for the development of agriculture, we must ensure our food security, reduce dependence on imported supplies, including equipment, machinery, seeds," the head of state said.

According to Putin, first of all it is necessary "to ensure a constant, tangible increase in the quality of life in the countryside for millions of citizens."

"Everything is important here - from the modernization and construction of new, modern social and transport infrastructure facilities to the implementation of such popular programs as rural mortgages," he said.

The President stressed that "additional income, provided by the development of agriculture, should first of all be used to support people who work in the countryside."

"It concerns the growth of their well-being, a real improvement in the quality of life," the head of state said.