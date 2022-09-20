Ukrainian troops leaving positions south of Artyomovsk, LPR militia officer says

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is leaving positions south of the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) amid huge losses, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian troops are leaving frontline positions south of the city of Artyomovsk. The reason is that they have lost their combat capability and suffered huge losses, while our troops and allied forces have made achievements," he wrote on Telegram, citing LPR intelligence.

Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said on Monday that the allied forces were advancing towards Artyomovsk and Ugledar.