Putin spells out unfairness of grain distribution under recent deal to UN deputy chief

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has told UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo that the distribution of grain under the food deal is unfair, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin had an impromptu meeting with the UN under-secretary-general [DiCarlo], who attended [the SCO summit] and once again explained in detail how the grain deal is being implemented, namely that only a meager part of what is exported from the ports has reached poor countries. It was quite a detailed conversation," he said.

According to Peskov, DiCarlo replied that this problem is on the United Nations’ agenda and the organization is addressing it.

Taking advantage of the UN deputy chief’s attendance, Putin asked the UN secretariat to make the European Commission lift the discriminatory restriction on exports of its fertilizers to developing countries (currently, EU sanctions have been lifted on exports of Russian fertilizers to EU countries only - TASS). The president added he had discussed this matter with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

After the session, DiCarlo came up to Putin and spoke to him with the help of an interpreter.