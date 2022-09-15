Rights commissioner slams US for ignoring rights and freedoms of Donbass children

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The United States seems to think that the children of Donbass don’t deserve human rights and freedoms, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Maria Lvova-Belova told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, the US blacklisted Lvova-Belova for allegedly overseeing "the deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia, spearheading the "forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families" and "the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children."

"So, I have made a trip around the world in terms of sanctions, from Australia to North America. Today, I was blacklisted by the US. The only thing that concerns me is that they won't be able to pronounce my last name correctly. But seriously, it’s sad that a country that views itself as a bastion of democracy believes that the children of Donbass don’t deserve these rights. This is why we work to defend these positions, helping children to preserve their right to live under a peaceful sky and be happy," Lvova-Belova pointed out.