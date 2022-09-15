Russian, Uzbek presidents are meeting on sidelines of SCO summit

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev are holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Samarkand on Thursday.

As expected, the two leaders will discuss a wide range of issues concerning relations between Moscow and Tashkent with a special emphasis on trading and economic cooperation. It is planned to sign a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, Putin will present his counterpart with the Order of Alexander Nevsky for his great merits in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

It is expected that at the end of the talks a tree planting ceremony will be held for the chief delegates from the countries participating in the SCO summit. A joint visit to the cultural and ethnographic complex Eternal City is on the agenda.