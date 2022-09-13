Lavrov, several Russian delegates to UN General Assembly obtain US visas, MFA reports

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of members of the Russian delegation to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) have obtained their US visas today to travel to New York, where UN headquarters is located, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today, visas were issued to Lavrov and some members of his party," the diplomatic agency noted. That said, the ministry is hoping for the swiftest issuance of visas to other delegation members as well as a quick resolution to logistics issues, "given the illegitimate restrictive sanctions on the part of the US which are blocking the logistics issues of the arrival of Russia’s representatives to take part in the UNGA’s work."

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will open on September 13. The session’s centerpiece will be the High-Level Week (September 20-26) which will be attended by the heads of states, governments and top diplomats of various countries. A presentation by the Russian delegation is scheduled for September 24.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the United States was unreasonably protracting the visa process for the Russian delegates to the UNGA despite the fact that the documents were submitted well in advance.