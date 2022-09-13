DPR reports civilian killed, five wounded in Ukrainian attacks in past day

DONETSK, September 13. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and another five wounded in Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters reported on Tuesday.

"In the past day, between 08:00 am on September 12 and 08:00 am on September 13, shelling by Ukrainian forces left one person killed and five more civilians wounded in the DPR," the headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the headquarters, two civilians were injured after hitting Lepestok anti-personnel mines being scattered over the DPR by Ukrainian forces.