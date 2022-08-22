Russia expects IAEA inspection to Zaporozhye NPP early September — envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia would like IAEA specialists to make a fact-finding trip to the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) as soon as possible, but it is unlikely to take place earlier than the last days of August or early September, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock TV news channel on Monday.

"We would like such a trip to take place as soon as possible, but there are objective restrictions. It requires proper preparations: logistical, organizational and even diplomatic to some extent. It will take some time, so such a visit is unlikely to become possible before the very end of August or the first days of September," he said.

Ulyanov expressed the hope that a visit by IAEA experts would eventually materialize this time.

"In June it was ready, but external political factors intervened. The mission was blocked. Now I hope this will not happen again," he added.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.

On August 19, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced that active negotiations were underway on sending the agency’s mission to ZNPP.