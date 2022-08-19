Russian diplomat blasts US media for trying to discredit Moscow’s activities in Africa

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. US media outlets seek to launch another campaign to discredit Russia’s activities in the Central African Republic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

"We have taken note of recent reports in the US media, which appear to be trying to launch another campaign to discredit Russia’s activities on the African continent, particularly in the Central African Republic," the statement reads.

In this regard, Zakharova pointed to a Bloomberg article titled "Russian Mercenaries Seek Gold, Sow Chaos in Central Africa." According to the diplomat, the article "claims, citing ‘artisanal miners, rebels and humanitarians,’ that fighters from the Wagner private military company, ‘alongside the national army, have killed scores of people, looted communities and displaced thousands as they increase their control of gold-mining areas in the war-torn country.’ We have to point out once again that such articles are purely unfounded and involve unscrupulous methods such as the fabrication of facts. The goal clearly is to tarnish Russia’s image, demonize Russia and harm our close and friendly relations with Bangui," Zakharova noted.

She reiterated that Russia's assistance to the Central African Republic was part of the international community’s efforts to strengthen the ability of the country’s law enforcement agencies to maintain security, law and order.