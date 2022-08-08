Zaporozhye Region considers allowing online voting at referendum — official

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The government of the liberated area of the Zaporozhye Region is considering whether to allow online voting at a referendum for the region to joining Russia, Vladimir Rogov, a councilman of the regional civilian-military administration, said on Komsomolskaya Pravda Radio on Monday.

"We are now readying for an offline, 100%, everything is going to work. We’ll have a format that will be fairly understandable for people, meaning we will hold no experiments. Regarding electronic voting, we are now thinking about this, and looking if we have a technical feasibility to do that," he said.

Regarding the area where the referendum could be held, Rogov said it will depend on the combat contact line as the regional government is seeking to ensure people’s safety and the transparency of the vote as its priorities.

More than 70% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated to date. Ukrainian forces control the regional capital that’s home to about half of the region’s population. Melitopol now functions as the capital.

The head of the Zaporozhye Region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said at the forum We are together with Russia on Monday that he signed a decree to hold a referendum on the region's accession to Russia.