Russia’s concerns were ignored after August 2008, world changed irreversibly — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The US and NATO after August 2008 continued to ignore Russia’s concerns and "now the whole world has changed irreversibly," the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in his Telegram channel on Monday on the anniversary of the operation to coerce Georgia to peace.

"The operation to coerce Georgia to peace in August 2008 was launched to protect civilians. At the same time, it was a signal to the United States and NATO about the need to heed Russia's concerns," Medvedev wrote.

"But the US and NATO preferred not hear it or failed to understand. They ignored it. And they continued their extremely dangerous policy," he added, stressing that "in 2022 we had to respond much harder."

"Now the whole world has changed irreversibly," Medvedev pointed out.