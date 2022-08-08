Russian embassy did not stay out of North Korea’s decision to recognize Donbass — envoy

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Pyongyang did not stay out of North Korea’s decision to recognize the Donbass republics, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told TASS.

"When the issue of recognizing the Donbass republics by North Korea was being decided, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang was not excluded from the process," he said in response to a question.

Matsegora pointed out that on July 13, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui had sent official messages to her counterparts in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) about Pyongyang’s plans to recognize their independence.

North Korea became the fifth country to recognize the independence of the Donbass republics. The first one was South Ossetia, who recognized the LPR and DPR back in 2014. Abkhazia followed suit after Russia had recognized the two republics in late February 2022. Syria announced its decision to recognize the independence of the DPR and LPR on June 29.