Russia hopes sides would make all efforts to implement grain deal — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia hopes that parties to the grain export agreement would make all efforts to implement the deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We hope the necessary efforts will be made to effectively implement these agreements soon," the minister said in a statement, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

In his words, given the significant share of Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products in international markets, ensuring uninterrupted their uninterrupted delivery would meet the pressing objectives of maintaining food security, especially for the developing and least developed countries.

"All of that should contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including the eradication of hunger," he said.

Due to the Russian delegation’s efforts, it was possible to maintain the comprehensive and depoliticized nature of this package agreement, the Russian top diplomat said.

Besides, he assured that Russia would "honor its commitments in this regard" and slammed attempts by Washington and its allies to use food in the interests of their geopolitical adventures as "unacceptable and inhumane."

"It is gratifying to know that Washington and Brussels have stopped obstructing the efforts to achieve today’s agreements. The signing of the Russia-UN memorandum reiterated the absolutely artificial nature of the West’s attempts to shift the blame for the problems in supplying grain to international markets on Russia," the minister said.

About the deal

The Russian top diplomat specified that the Russian-UN memorandum signed as a part of the deal would remain valid for three years, and its main goal was to ensure "transparent and unhindered shipments of Russian food and fertilisers, including the raw materials for their production, to international markets."

"In particular, this issue is about removing the obstacles that the US and the EU have created in finance, insurance and logistics and exempting these particular products from the restrictive measures imposed on Russia," Lavrov said.

Transportation of Ukrainian grain

Russia, Turkey and Ukraine are the parties to the Ukrainian Grain Transport Initiative, with the United Nations acting in a support role. The goal of the document is to promote safe shipping for grain, food and fertilizer exports, including ammonia, from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The document provides a procedure for the passage of ships, their inspection, monitoring the functioning of the humanitarian corridor, the modality of demining and preventing dangerous incidents by the Istanbul-based special Joint Coordination Centre with representatives from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey and with support from the UN. The initiative is to run for 120 days with an option to renew for a similar period upon agreement of the parties.

The Russian top diplomat thanked Turkish partners and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in person for his role in achieving those agreements.