Reaction to Putin’s visit to Iran ‘positive, even elated’ — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan noted a positive reaction of the Iranians to President Vladimir Putin’s July 19 visit to Iran.

"The reaction was positive, even elated. Our leader received a very warm welcome. The visit is all over the headlines in the Iranian press, there are numerous photos of the meeting between our leader and the Supreme Leader of Iran [Ali Khamenei], as well as his meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi," the envoy said on Russian TV Thursday.

"The results [of the visit] are the most promising, and, possibly, they have even exceeded our earlier expectations," the envoy noted.

The diplomat noted that the visit confirmed the mutual intent of Tehran and Moscow for further development of a comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas.

"The goal now is to implement the agreements achieved during this, I dare say, historic visit," the Ambassador said.

On Tuesday, Putin visited Iran, where he held several rounds of bilateral talks, and then took part in the Astana Format summit (Russia, Iran, Turkey).