MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. North Korea recognized the sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics without any selfish goals in mind, Russian Ambassador to DPRK Alexander Matsegora said in his interview for Izvestia Monday.

"The North Koreans did not gain anything from us for their recognition of Crimea as part of Russia; they do not write us checks after each vote in our favor in the UN or on any other international platform. The DPRK leadership considers Donbass’ fight against the Banderite authority a fair one, and it considers the Kiev regime Washington’s puppets," the envoy said.

Matsegora noted that Pyongyang always does what it considers right on the international arena, sometimes even harming itself.

"DPRK is one of very few countries who can afford a totally independent foreign policy," he added.