DPR divulges death of captured UK mercenary from chronic illnesses

DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. British mercenary Paul Urey, captured in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), died from chronic illnesses and depression on July 10, DPR Ombudsperson Darya Morozova said on Friday.

"He died from previously diagnosed illnesses and stress on July 10," she wrote on Telegram.

According to Morozova, Urey, who was kept in a local penal facility, was diagnosed with a number of chronic illnesses during his first medical checkup. His diagnoses included type 1 diabetes, respiratory system and kidney disorders, as well as cardiovascular diseases. In addition, he was depressed because of the UK’s indifference to his fate. "For our part, we provided the necessary medical care to Paul Urey despite the gravity of his charge," the ombudsperson noted.

"British officials ignored the very opportunity of talks on his return home through an exchange of prisoners of war. Moreover, they failed to send the necessary medications via the ICRC," Morozova added.

She also said that the mercenary was a professional soldier who had taken part in the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine. He led combat operations, recruited and trained mercenaries for Ukrainian armed units and was captured in April during an attempt to break through a checkpoint controlled by DPR forces.