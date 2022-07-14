Russia expects Israel to wisely respond to requests for arms supplies to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Israel will offer a wise response to possible US requests for weapons supplies to Ukraine, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday.

"I hope that the Israeli leadership is wise enough to behave correctly and constructively in terms of relations with Russia," he said, when asked to comment on a report by Axios, which said earlier, citing American officials, that US President Joe Biden was going to ask Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to increase military aid to Ukraine during their bilateral meeting in Jerusalem.

A senior Washington administration official said on Wednesday that the situation in Ukraine would be one of the main issues at the upcoming talks between Biden and Lapid in Jerusalem. The official, however, declined to answer directly, when asked if Biden planned to push Israel to send weapons to Ukraine.