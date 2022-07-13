Russia presents package of proposals on grain export at Istanbul talks — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia presented a package of proposals on prompt practical resolution of the issue of organization of export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the negotiations in Turkey, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

"Russian Defense Ministry representatives are participating in the four-way negotiations in Istanbul with colleagues from the Republic of Turkey, UN representatives and the Ukrainian delegation on organization of export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. The Russian delegation has prepared and presented a package of proposals on prompt practical resolution of this issue," Konashenkov said.

Earlier, the Haberturk TV channel reported that the meeting commenced at 14:00 local time. The talks proceed behind closed doors. Turkey intends to act as a guarantor of demining of the Black Sea, believing that this would make it possible for Ankara to achieve the main goal of the talks: establishment of safe corridors for export of grain and creation of the coordination center in Ankara, which would act as a development of the already existing hotline between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian Defense Ministries.