Russian senior diplomat visits Japan’s embassy to offer condolences over Abe’s death

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Tuesday visited Japan’s embassy in Moscow to leave a record in the book of condolence following the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Morgulov expressed sincere condolences to the family of the slain politician. He noted that Abe will always be remembered as a Japanese outstanding state and political figure, who was always guided by the interests of his people and took much effort to develop good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said.

A telegram of condolences to the family of the former prime minister was sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called Abe’s death an irreparable loss.

Abe, 67, was attacked on July 8 when he was delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara ahead of the elections to the upper house of Japan’s parliament. Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, made two shots at the former prime minister from an improvised gun. After the detention, he said he did not like Abe’s policy.

Abe was rushed to hospital by a helicopter. He received a blood transfusion. Doctors had been fighting for his life for several hours, but were unable to save him.