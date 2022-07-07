Putin says West won’t be able to sow discord, wreak chaos in Russia

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West hadn’t succeeded in sowing discord and wreaking havoc in Russia and wouldn’t be able to do so in the future.

"Obviously, they were trying not only to hit the Russian economy harder. Their goal was to sow discord and wreak havoc in our society, to demoralize people. But they miscalculated there: It didn happen, and I'm sure it won't," the president said at a meeting with the leadership of the State Duma.

The Russian parliament is an example of resilience to these attempts, he said.

"The policy of the parliament is based on the will of the people of Russia, on a firm position, on the conviction that we are on the right side of history, on the indisputable determination of the overwhelming majority of the country's citizens to defend Russia's sovereignty, to help our people in the Donbass. This is what underlies the policy of our state as a whole," Putin said.