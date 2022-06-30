Russian embassy calls on Bulgarian Foreign Ministry to reverse decision to expel diplomats

SOFIA, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Sofia has demanded that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry annul the decision on the expulsion of 70 employees of Russian diplomatic missions, according to the statement published on the embassy’s website on Thursday.

"We believe that declaring 70 employees of Russian foreign institutions in the Republic of Bulgaria as personae non gratae and unacceptable persons is an unprecedented, slanderous and absolutely baseless and provocative act that undermines the foundations of our relationship. Russia completely rejects these allegations," the statement said.

The embassy pointed out that unless Bulgaria recalls those notes on July 1, "the question on shutting down the embassy [in Sofia] will be immediately put before the Russian leadership".

"In this event, the responsibility for extremely grave consequences for relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Bulgaria will fall entirely to the Bulgarian side," the document says.

On June 28, Bulgaria announced the expulsion of 70 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission, who were declared personae non gratae. Taking into account their families members, about 200 people will have to leave the country by July 3, while the operation of the Russian embassy and consulates general in Bulgaria will be practically put on hold.