Kremlin awaits EU Commission’s decision on transit of goods via Lithuania — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is expecting a decision of the European Commission on the principles of handling the goods banned for transit through Lithuania to Kaliningrad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We’ll be waiting for the announcement. The European Commission is well aware of all our concerns and of the de facto state of affairs. So we’ll be waiting for this reaction," Peskov told reporters, answering a question from TASS.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced earlier in the day that in the near future the European Commission could publish the procedure of handling the goods banned for transit, but emphasized that his country was against "the green corridor for special cargoes."

In the meantime, Germany’s n-tv news channel reported citing sources that a compromise might be reached by July 10.

On June 18, Lithuania announced that it was banning railway transit of sanctioned goods to Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region from the rest of Russia. On June 21, the Kaliningrad region’s government said that road haulage was also subjected to restrictions. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin slammed Lithuania’s actions as illegal and running counter to international agreements. In response, Lithuania and the European Union insisted that the country had not imposed any unilateral or additional restrictions, but was consistently implementing the EU sanctions.