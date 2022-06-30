Russia exchanges only seriously wounded Azov fighters, says Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is exchanging only seriously wounded fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist battalion Azov, with thorough investigations underway for each fighter, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during a chamber’s plenary session on Thursday.

"Indeed, exchanges are taking place, but essential investigation measures are being taken against all members of the Azov battalion. That is against everyone involved in the deeds they did. With the exemption of being seriously wounded or when the wounded are no longer able to participate in combat operations, such decisions are made. In any case, we have such information from sources we can trust because we interact directly with those who make such decisions," he said.

On Wednesday, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said that the DPR and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war, returning 144 fighters from each side, marking the first case of prisoner exchange between the DPR and Ukraine since the start of the special military operation. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that the prisoner exchange took place on June 29 on the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.