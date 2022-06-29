Lavrov, UN’s Guterres discussed food security amid situation in Ukraine — statement

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed food security amid the situation in Ukraine and Donbass during their phone call Wednesday.

"The sides discussed some of the most pressing international issues with an emphasis on food security amid the situation in Ukraine and Donbass," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement. "The Minister provided a detailed Russia’s assessment of the current situation in Ukraine, in DPR and LPR, including within the context of supply of agricultural products and fertilizers on global markets. It was underscored that the export of Ukrainian grain is being prevented by Kiev’s mining of the Black Sea."

"Furthermore, [the Russian side] reaffirmed [its] readiness to continue fulfilling its obligations on export of food and fertilizers, despite their fulfillment being significantly complicated by the illegal unilateral sanctions of Western states and disruption of global production and retail chains due to the COVID pandemic. Sergey Lavrov also pointed out the intent for further work on reduction of threats of the food crisis, including in cooperation with the UN," the Ministry noted.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides noted the importance of efficient realization of the UN’s central coordinating role in development of viable responses to the threats and challenges of today.

"In turn, Russia will retain its unwavering commitment to equal multilateral cooperation, goals and principles of the UN Charter," the statement reads.