US expands sanction list against Russian individuals, entities

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. US authorities again expanded the sanction lists against Russia, the Treasury Department said in its statement released on Tuesday.

The Department "designated 70 entities, many of which are critical to the Russian Federation’s defense industrial base, including State Corporation Rostec, the cornerstone of Russia’s defense, industrial, technology, and manufacturing sectors, as well as 29 Russian individuals," the Treasury said. In particular, sanctions are introduced against ex-Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov and media manager Tina Kandelaki.

"Today’s designations were taken in tandem with the U.S. Department of State, which is imposing sanctions on an additional 45 entities and 29 individuals," the Treasury Department added.

Sanctions were also applied against Russian aerospace and defense technology companies and industrial exporters, the authority said.