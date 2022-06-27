LPR forces hope to liberate Lisichansk by weekend

LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian troops and forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have entered Lisichansk and plan to liberate it from Ukrainian units by the end of this week, Vitaly Kiselev, and aide to the LPR interior ministry, said on Monday.

"Our troops have encircled Lisichansk. Not completely however, but have already entered dwelling quarters and the industrial zone. The city is big and we will have to fight till the end of the week. They (Ukrainian forces - TASS) are fighting back, resisting.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier that Russian forces had hit Ukrainian troops and weapons in 27 regions, including Right Sector (outlawed in Russia) Nazi units near Lisichansk.