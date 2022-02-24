Most seaports closed in Ukraine — ministry of infrastructure

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Most of the seaports are currently closed in Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports.

"Currently, most of the ports are closed, we are coordinating with the military. There is no damage to the port infrastructure," the statement on the ministry’s website says.

The Ukrainian airspace remains closed. The railway transport is working, however, the trains to Kharkov have been halted, and traffic on the Volnovakha - Yuzhnodonbasskaya section is suspended for safety reasons and personnel have been evacuated.