West promised to share its vision of results of summits it initiates — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have agreed that the West would present its vision of possible results of top-level contacts in initiates before such contacts are organized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"[In a telephone conversation with Macron] President Putin explained very clearly, and did it more than once, that we are not against summits, are not against personal contacts, but it is important for us to understand what such summits and meetings could yield before organizing them. That is why the Russian and French leaders agreed that our Western colleagues, who initiate such events, will share their vision of the possible results with us. Here we are waiting," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the topic of organizing summit meetings was raised by Macron during two telephone calls with Putin on Sunday.

The Elysee Palace said on Sunday that Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, had accepted President Macron’s invitation to take part in a summit on security and strategic stability in Europe. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday there are no concrete plans for such a meeting yet but it might be organized if the leaders think it expedient. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, in turn, said that Biden is ready to meet with Putin if Russia doesn’t "invade" Ukraine.