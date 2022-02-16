Talks between Putin, Brazilian president conclude in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil have concluded in Moscow. The meeting lasted about three hours.

The two leaders appeared before the press for a final statement.

Putin said at the meeting that although bilateral relations had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, trade between the two countries continued to grow. He hailed Brazil as one of Russia’s key trade and economic partners in Latin America and expressed hope that the meeting would be useful.

Bolsonaro, in turn, stressed that his visit to Moscow was a message to the whole world that there were good prospects for relations between Brazil and Russia.