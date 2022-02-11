Minsk negotiation process has not seen progress for 8 years - Kozak

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. Progress in the Minsk negotiation process, which has not happened in the last eight years, can be achieved only with a united position of all participants in the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France), Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said following the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Without a common position in the Normandy format, there will be no agreement in the Minsk negotiation process, it has not happened in eight years," he said.

"Any existence of disagreements on the interpretation of the key provisions of the Minsk agreements in the Normandy format has a negative, destructive effect on the negotiations within the contact group," Kozak said.

He noted that in accordance with the Minsk agreements, all issues "should be resolved within the Minsk negotiation process, in the trilateral contact group, where Ukraine and certain regions of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine are represented".

The previous talks of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries were held on January 26 in Paris. The first face-to-face meeting of representatives of all four countries in more than a year, held at the Elysee Palace, lasted 8.5 hours.