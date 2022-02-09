Russian envoy slams Western media’s statements as ploy to ‘illustrate success’

UNITED NATIONS, February 9. /TASS/. The Financial Times newspaper’s statements that the Russian and French leaders agreed on the Ukrainian issue are a ploy by the West to illustrate its ‘success’ in de-escalating tensions created by itself, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stated on his Twitter.

"Our Western colleagues simply need something to illustrate their "success" in de-escalating tensions which they themselves have created. The planned withdrawal of troops from Belarus after joint exercises which would happen anyway will definitely be presented as a Russian ‘concession.’ Instead of such ruses the West should think of how to make Ukraine implement the Minsk agreements and what to do with long-term security arrangements in Europe to try to neutralize harm from reckless NATO expansion and expansion plans," the diplomat said commenting on some Western media’s publications about certain ‘agreements’ and ‘concessions’ that French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly managed to achieve during the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Putin and Macron had allegedly agreed on how to reduce tensions around Ukraine. The newspaper revealed that this would likely include Moscow’s commitment to withdraw troops from Belarus after the drills scheduled for February 10-20. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied this information.